BCI Appointed Representative of Rhum Barbancourt for the US and Canadian Markets

HOUSTON and PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Société du Rhum Barbancourt, the family owned and operated rhum producer of the eponym brand, established in Haiti since 1862, has appointed BCI as their representative and advisor for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

In this new role, BCI will work hand in hand with Société du Rhum Barbancourt and will advise on strategy and successful execution, supporting the growth of the brand alongside Crillon Importers LTD., which has served the brand for over 20 years and will remain the sole and exclusive importer within the USA and Canada in the years to come.

Barbancourt rhum is made using only freshly pressed sugar cane juice, without the addition of molasses or flavoring agents. The Barbancourt rhum is then distilled applying a proprietary method inspired from the ancestral "Charentaise" (otherwise used for the most exquisite eaux-de-vie from the Cognac region of France). Barbancourt rhums are then aged in French white oak casks to create a refined and subtle spirit.

Jean-Marc Gardère and Michel Gardère, general managers of Barbancourt, said, "We are excited to be partnering with BCI and Jean-Francois Bonneté. The U.S. market is the most important export market for our company and for our brand. We look forward to accelerating our growth working together with BCI and building on Jean-Francois' track record in brand building."

Jean-Francois Bonneté, CEO of BCI, said, "We're incredibly honored to be able to represent and contribute to the growth of this iconic brand. We believe Rhum Barbancourt to have a great potential in the U.S. market and we look forward to working closely with Barbancourt partners."

For additional information on Société du Rhum Barbancourt, please visit www.barbancourt.net and for more information on BCI, please visit www.bonnete.com.

About Société du Rhum Barbancourt:

Since 1862, Société du Rhum Barbancourt has produced rums in Haiti, endowed with a diversity of aromas and styles, both subtle and noble. Barbancourt dark rums are defined by a rich and aged body. The Barbancourt distillery offers rums of incomparable character, imbued with the heart of the island. It owes its peculiarity to its founder Dupré Barbancourt, originally from the Charente region of France. Barbancourt produces rum using the double distillation process, usually used for the greatest cognacs. Dupré Barbancourt succeeded in creating a rum of a unique quality, with flavors blending authenticity and refinement. For more than 150 years, Barbancourt has been transmitting its unique know-how, a legacy of its founder, from generation to generation.

About BCI:

BCI is a specialty wine and spirits brand builder that combines French care and acumen for craft with American sensibility and market experience. With expertise in developing, importing and expanding new and existing premium, prestige and luxury wines and spirits in the U.S. market, BCI's services include category analytics, brand positioning, commercial launches, strategic management, trade relations, marketing, program planning and tactical activation. The company's diverse portfolio includes: New Grove Rum, Bache-Gabrielsen Cognac, Gabriel Boudier Liqueurs and Gin, Trois Rivières Rhums Agricoles, Calvados Coquerel Calvados, Normindia Gin, Boomsma Genevers & Bitters, Badet Clément Liberation de Paris wines, Château de Malle Grand Cru Classé 1855, Château Pessan and Château Bonneté.

About Crillon:

Based in Paramus, New Jersey, Crillon Importers was founded by CEO, chairman and legendary spirits master, the late Michel Roux. Crillon's mission is to provide the finest spirits, beverages and products from across the globe to inspire our customers and to ignite a passion for premium beverages. Crillon imports a variety of fine international wine and spirits, including Rhum Barbancourt, Absente | Absinthe Refined, Grande Absente, Magellan Gin, Wyborowa Wodka and H.B. Pastis among others. In addition, Crillon Importers was instrumental in reintroducing absinthe to the U.S. market in 2001, making it available for the first time since 1912. For more information, please visit crillonimporters.com.

