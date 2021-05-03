BCI Retail Launches New Website

HAZLETON, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI Retail of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, identified a need to revamp the store website after recognizing changes in consumer buying habits and advertising. The team at Bradley Caldwell, Inc. wanted to attract a new local demographic and drive in-store sales with a user-friendly website but knew they needed help building and managing a site that could provide that type of impact. The BCI Retail store manager, Charlene Kennedy, looked to New Media Retailer (NMR) for help.

Her goal was to have a robust website for local customers to visit after seeing advertisements for the store. Knowing that today's consumer often likes to research online before visiting the store, Kennedy's goal was to help customers see up-to-date product information on the store website.

After discussing their goals with New Media Retailer, the team got to work building a new website for the Bradley Caldwell retail store. New Media Retailer worked closely with BCI Retail's Point of Sale system vendor, Integra, to connect the store's POS system to NMR's product database and the website platform Shopify. The result was a consistently up-to-date online presence that reflects BCI Retail's product availability in the store.

The store's new website achieved substantial results within the first two weeks of launching, including:

An uptick in foot traffic to the retail store

An increase in phone calls to the store

Growth in local Google rankings for pet products searches

Employees could get all the information they need in one place

The team at BCI retail was delighted with the new website and impressed with how fast the results came shortly after going live. New Media Retailer is confident that this store will see tremendous success in the upcoming months and looks forward to assisting with the store's online presence.

BCI Retail is proof that small retail businesses can make great strides with a well-designed, product-focused informational website.

