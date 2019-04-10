BCM-95® (Curcugreen®) granted new patent in Europe

The new patent enables Arjuna to further expand its strong hold in 20 additional countries across Western and Eastern Europe. It is already a leading brand in the United States and is protected by 49 patents (14 in the US, 2 in Japan and 33 in European Countries) for composition and manufacturing processes of curcumin extract. The patented formulation provides biologically active curcumin with essential oil of turmeric. The 100% natural formulation is extensively backed by over 55 published studies worldwide and several on-going studies for its therapeutic activity on multiple health indications, making it unparalleled in the segment.

"The composition of BCM-95® (Curcugreen®) contains only turmeric based components and no synthetic or non-turmeric ingredients," says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "This composition of turmeric delivers free curcumin into blood and is retained in the body for longer duration," notes Antony.

This patent in effect helps to address much confusion in the market regarding curcumin absorption and oral bioavailability. The main problem of curcumin is that it is not absorbed nor retained well in the blood streams. Yet, the market has subsequently been flooded with curcumin products laden with synthetic additives in attempts to overcome the issue of bioavailability. Also it is observed that many brands are toll manufactured at production centers not complying to cGMP standards.

"Any supplement you put into your body should be both safe and effective," insists Antony. "Arjuna's BCM-95® (Curcugreen®) is wholly manufactured in its own facility under a fully automated cGMP complied continuous extraction plant—using only solar power. This has enabled Arjuna to triple its manufacturing capacity in Coimbatore, India to meet the growing demand for their brand of curcumin in the coming years.

The success of BCM-95® (Curcugreen®) has enabled Arjuna to rev up its marketing activities and cement its foothold in the European market as well as in the USA. "With the mobilization of our dedicated sales force we hope to increase our market reach significantly in the coming years." Says P.J Kunjachan, Chairman & Managing Director. BCM-95® (Curcugreen®) enjoys GRAS status as a pure and trusted brand for use in medical foods following a comprehensive review by a panel of qualified experts.

About Arjuna Natural Ltd.

For more than a quarter of a century Arjuna Natural Ltd. has been India's leading manufacturer of standardized spice & botanical extracts for food supplement industries dedicated firmly to ecofriendly practices. Established in 1992, the company has grown rapidly, with customers in 50 countries. The advanced R&D unit is a complete research facility that works in collaboration with international universities on phytochemistry, pharmacokinetics, formulation, development, pre-clinical and toxicity studies

