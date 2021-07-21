BCM One Acquires Global Facilities-Based Carrier WCS

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it has acquired Wholesale Carrier Services (WCS), a nationwide, facilities-based owner and operator of an IP-enabled voice and data network.

WCS's product line—which includes UCaaS, business connectivity and managed services—complements BCM One's core NextGen Communications and Managed Services solutions. Additionally, WCS strengthens BCM One's network expertise and adds talent to its operations team. This acquisition expands BCM One's global presence into the Asia Pacific region and enhances support for the channel partners and businesses it serves. With this latest transaction, BCM One will now have a Network Operations Center (NOC) located in the Asia Pacific region, in addition to existing NOCs located in key regions throughout the Americas.

This is BCM One's sixth acquisition as part of its continued investment in next-generation voice and managed network services. WCS joins BCM One's family of brands including SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch.

"WCS is a natural fit, and there are tremendous synergies with our solutions portfolio and family-like culture," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "Their carrier-grade network, worldwide presence in 500+ cities and channel focus align with our continuing investments in those areas."

"We've seen BCM One achieve tremendous growth over the past couple of years," added Chris Barton, President & CEO of WCS. "We're excited to join forces and play a role in furthering the company's solution, channel, and geographic expansion."

The WCS brand and array of data and voice solutions will be integrated into the BCM One brand by the end of the year.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed technology solutions provider offering next-generation voice and managed network services. Serving over 18,000 customers worldwide and 2,500 channel partners, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructures, including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Professional Services, Technology Expense Optimization and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT WCS

Wholesale Carrier Services (WCS) is a global, facilities-based carrier, operating a Sonus-powered network with PoPs in Tier III data centers across multiple switching hubs, PoPs, colocation, and NOCs throughout North America and Asia. Our carrier-grade infrastructure brings redundancy via a multi-tiered, self-healing topology, providing maximum uptime for voice and data networks. Our owned, not resold, hosted PBX/SIP trunking technology platforms deliver comprehensive next-generation services. Sophisticated least-cost routing ensures lower cost on circuits and voice calls.

