BCM One Approved by Microsoft to Sell Licenses for Office 365 GCC

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider and a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, announced it has been certified to sell Microsoft licenses for the Office 365 GCC environment. The Office 365 US Government suite is available to U.S. federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government entities, as well as other entities who meet certain requirements.

The Office 365 Government plan is designed for the unique needs of government organizations. It provides all the features and capabilities of Office 365 services in a segmented, highly secure government cloud community that enables BCM One to meet U.S. compliance and security standards. This certification expands BCM One's extensive Microsoft practice. In addition to Office 365 licensing, the company also provides a wide range of services, including planning, designing, customizing, and deploying the solution, end-user training, ongoing technical support, and more.

"We've had a strong partnership with Microsoft for many years," stated Randall Singh, Manager of BCM One's Microsoft Practice. "Adding Office 365 GCC licensing to our portfolio enables us to better support government opportunities that our channel partners may have and to expand our overall footprint in the government market."

For more information about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop-shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting the underlying critical network infrastructure for organizations including technology expense optimization, UCaaS Hosted Voice, SD-WAN, SIP Trunking, cloud, security, Azure and managed connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | [email protected]

Related Images

bcm-one-a-managed-solution.jpg

BCM One -- a managed solution provider located in New York

Related Links

Certifications & Awards

BCM One Videos

SOURCE BCM One

Related Links

http://www.bcmone.com

