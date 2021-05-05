BCM One Receives 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online, has named BCM One's UCaaSone™ as a 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

BCM One Wins 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

UCaaSone is cloud-based, enterprise-grade communications and collaboration service ideal for a hybrid workforce that streamlines communications across a business. It provides businesses with a secure and efficient way to talk, chat, message and video collaborate, enabling employees and customers to communicate in whatever way they desire. BCM One has a dedicated UCaaS practice and a team of voice engineers and voice specialists that provide white-glove installation, project management and ongoing technical support and training post-install.

"UCaaS solutions provide businesses with modern communication and collaboration capabilities, and we've invested in not just delivering those benefits to our clients but doing so with white-glove service delivery," stated Derrick Dike, Director of UCaaS at BCM One. "It's gratifying to have our efforts recognized by TMC."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor BCM One as a 2021 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, UCaaSone," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by BCM One in their groundbreaking work on UCaaSone."

Winners of the 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award are announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

For more information about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services to IT leaders and channel resellers nationwide. Serving over 18,000 customers and 7,000+ channel resellers, BCM One offers UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SIP, Microsoft Teams, Managed SD-WAN, Managed Connectivity, Microsoft Azure, Technology Expense Management and Network Monitoring and Management. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." BCM One's family of brands include: SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, nexVortex and SkySwitch. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT INTERNET TELEPHONY MAGAZINE

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.



For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | [email protected]

Related Images

unified-communications-product-of.png

Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

BCM One Wins 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

SOURCE BCM One