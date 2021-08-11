BCN Expands Cloud Voice Offering With COX Voice Service

In markets served by COX, BCN Sales Partners can now deliver cloud voice services to customers using Cox's state-of-the-art network. Cox Business, a part of Cox Communications, is a leading broadband company and cable operator serving more than 6.5 million customers in 18 states with a multitude of voice, video, and data connectivity solutions.

"The ability to provide COX Voice Service allows BCN to provide an important pathway for customers seeking a cloud-based solution for some of their most critical business services. We know our sales partners and customers will benefit from this alternative to copper POTS lines, while also reducing their monthly costs, "says Julian Jacquez, BCN President and Chief Operating Officer.

"This announcement brings an exciting addition to the BCN cloud voice portfolio, which also includes Hosted Voice, SIP Trunks, and other POTS Replacement options. Ultimately, our goal is to offer breadth and flexibility that allows a transition from TDM to IP-based services whenever the customer is ready. "

"We are excited to expand upon our long-standing relationship with BCN through this new service platform. Together we will continue to support customers with solutions for myriad telecom challenges that allow them to focus on their business growth," says Jay Clark, COX VP Carrier Sales & Operations.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at [email protected]. www.bcntele.com

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.

