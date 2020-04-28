BCT-Bank of Charles Town Contributes $25,000 To Local Charities Through "BCTCares For the Hungry" Initiative

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced it will immediately contribute $25,000 to several local charitable and philanthropic organizations through its BCTCares For the Hungry initiative. Originally planned as scheduled donations throughout the year, BCT changed course to an immediate infusion to support the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and local families' growing food insecurity.

"The unexpected impact on local businesses and families resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has become an immediate threat to many of our neighbors' ability to feed their families," stated Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "It's imperative we take action now to support our local community partners so they can sustain the growing number of food insecure families in our communities."

Launched in November 2019, the BCTCares For the Hungry initiative combines employee payroll contributions with a corporate match plus an employee volunteer program with select local organizations in the communities BCT serves. BCT employees continue to volunteer though on a limited basis due to social distancing. The immediate $25,000 contribution will be distributed to local partners in each community BCT serves. The contributions are as follows:

Jefferson County, WV: $3,750 – Jefferson County Meals on Wheels

$3,750 – Jefferson County Community Ministries



Berkeley County, WV: $2,500 – Berkeley County Meals on Wheels

$2,500 – Berkeley County Backpack Program

$2,500 – CCAP Loaves and Fishes



Loudoun County, VA: $2,500 – Loudoun Hunger Relief

$2,500 – Loudoun Education Foundation – Backpack Program



Washington County, MD: $2,500 – Washington County Commission on Aging – Meals on Wheels

$2,500 – Washington County Commission on Aging – Backpack Program

"BCTCares For The Hungry" uses hashtag #BCTCares for social media postings about activities related to these initiatives.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $540.6 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

