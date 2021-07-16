BCT Investments, a Division of Bank of Charles Town, Expands with New Team of Experienced Wealth Managers

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) -- BCT Investments, a division of Bank of Charles Town, recently announced the addition of an experienced team of investment representatives. The new members of the BCT Investments team are Dave Neterer, Program Manager; Ken Smith, Private Wealth Manager; and Evan Vink, Private Wealth Manager. They will join Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments, and utilize current BCT Investments offices at 111 E. Washington Street, Charles Town, WV, 25414.

"We are delighted to announce the expansion of our BCT Investments services," stated Leslie Crabill, Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth and Investments. "Having Dave, Ken, and Evan join our team will provide customers increased access to knowledgeable advice and the markets. Their addition provides added value for customers who wish to improve their investment planning."

Dave Neterer, BCT Investments Program Manager added, "Our team is looking forward to helping the client experience at BCT be even better. We place a high value on providing clients personal, strategic advice to transform their lives."

The new BCT Investments team consists of:

Dave Neterer – With over 27 years of financial services experience, Mr. Neterer provides private wealth management advice for businesses and individuals. He focuses on the development, implementation and monitoring of financial strategies tailored to a diverse clientele. Mr. Neterer is a graduate of Huntington University earning a double major in Economics and Management. In addition, Mr. Neterer values community service and has served on many charity and civic boards. Currently, he is active with his local Rotary Club and Community Rescue Services.





Ken Smith – Mr. Smith is a private wealth manager with over 26 years of experience helping clients manage their financial strategic goals, both short-term and long-term. He is a graduate of Frostburg State University earning a bachelor's degree in Business with a Finance major. Mr. Smith enjoys working with a broad spectrum of clients, from those just starting to seasoned investors, as well as the many life events that need strategic direction like inheritance, 401(k) rollovers, or retirement.





Evan Vink - Mr. Vink is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and recently completed the necessary licensing to become a private wealth manager. His passion for investing started at a young age, and he brings that same passion when providing strategic guidance to his clients. Mr. Vink is a strong proponent of educating his clients about the wide array of investment options as well as the market in general.

BCT Investments serves clients in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. By appointment, clients may visit the investment team at one of BCT's 11 locations Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. BCT-Bank of Charles Town and BCT Investments are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using BCT Investments, and may also be employees of BCT-Bank of Charles Town. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, BCT-Bank of Charles Town or BCT Investments.



Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency Not Bank Guaranteed

Not Bank Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value

