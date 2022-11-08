BCT Partners Announces the Acquisition of Community Science

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Partners, LLC (BCT) is proud to announce its acquisition of Community Science, Inc., a premiere equity-centered research and development firm that strives to build healthy, just, and equitable communities.

Together with Community Science, BCT Partners helps solve some of the most complex social issues like improving health equity. Together with Community Science, BCT Partners helps solve some of the most complex social issues like increasing community economic empowerment.

The two companies have collaborated for many years and share a commitment to utilizing their work to bring about a more equitable and just society. They provide complementary services across distinct yet interrelated market areas including Housing, Equitable Community & Economic Development, Workforce Development, Children, Youth & Families, Education, Health Equity, Powerful Citizenry, Organizational Effectiveness, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

"BCT has been a longtime partner with Community Science on many projects and we greatly admire their mission-driven passion, exceptional research and evaluation expertise, and renowned thought leadership. We are thrilled to have them join us and excited to bring our combined talents and expertise together to help customers harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to create systemic change that leads to greater equity for all," said Dr. Randal Pinkett, Chairman & CEO of BCT Partners and Mr. Lawrence Hibbert, President of BCT Partners.

"After a significant amount of time spent looking for the perfect partner, the clear choice for us was BCT Partners. As a fellow mission-led business, BCT shares our passion for creating greater equity in the workplace, community, and society. We are proud to come together," stated Dr. David Chavis, CEO of Community Science and Dr. Kien Lee, Vice President of Community Science.

Over the coming months, Community Science will operate separately as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCT Partners while the two organizations work together to fully integrate their cultures, people, expertise, and operations and provide their collective customers with deep research, extensive evaluation, and actionable insights – combined with state-of-the-art technology and analytics— to help create greater impact and equity at scale.

About BCT

BCT is a diverse-led, international, interdisciplinary consulting firm that delivers a full range of equity-building program management, research and evaluation, training and technical assistance, information technology, and data analytics services to advance equity across interrelated areas of housing and community development, economic development, workforce development, children and families, education, and health.

BCT's mission is to harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to transform lives, accelerate equity, and create lasting change. The company works with government agencies, corporations, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and foundations.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.bctpartners.com or LinkedIn page: BCT Partners: Overview | LinkedIn

About Community Science

Community Science was founded by David Chavis and Kien Lee in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Community Science brings its in-depth expertise in areas such as Equitable Community Development, Health & Behavioral Health Equity, Youth Leadership & Engagement, Powerful Citizenry, and Organizational Effectiveness, to help public, private, and nonprofit organizations leverage change to address complex social problems created by systemic inequities.

The company is comprised of renowned scientists, practitioners, thought leaders and social change agents dedicated to helping foundations, government agencies and nonprofits develop and evaluate effective strategies and methods that result in healthy, just and equitable communities.

For more information on Community Science, please visit the company's website: Community Science and LinkedIn page: Community Science LinkedIn

