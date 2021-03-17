BCT Partners Named to Forbes List of Best Management Consulting Firms for the Second Year in a Row

NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named BCT Partners to their 2021 list of Best Management Consulting Firms in America. This is the second year in a row that BCT has been selected for the prestigious list. Forbes and Statista chose the firms based on the results of two independent surveys; an 'Expert Survey of' 7500+ management consulting executives who made peer recommendations and the 'Client Survey' of 1,000 + senior executives who evaluated management consultancies they had worked with in the last four years. Out of over 700,000 firms within the United States, only 222 made the list.

Dr. Randal Pinkett CEO BCT Partners

"We are so pleased to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," says Dr. Randal Pinkett, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BCT Partners. "To be recognized by both our peers in the industry as well as senior executives is a true honor. Our main goal when we started BCT Partners 21 years ago remains to this day - to leverage technology, data and innovation in creating a more diverse, inclusive and equitable society. As one of the few African American-owned consulting firms named to this list, we have a depth of expertise and a unique perspective among our peer consulting firms that helps our clients make diversity, equity and inclusion a priority within their organization."

BCT Partners' innovative offerings rival those of much larger firms. As Lawrence Hibbert, Co-founder and President states, "We are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions which will allow us to make an even more significant impact in tackling society's greatest challenges. Our two latest offerings include precision data analytics (which combines machine learning, precision data analysis, and social science expertise to identify ways to increase the effectiveness of social programs) and a new virtual reality program designed to mitigate workplace bias.

Their technology solution EquIP (Equitable Impact Platform), was developed by the precision analytics team, led by BCT Partners, principal Pete York, to measure the impact of social programs. They put it to excellent use last year at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. Hibbert continues, "At BCT Partners, we have the ability to move quickly. We knew that we wanted to do something to make a difference during the pandemic, so we swiftly pivoted to build our free COVID-19 Urgent Service Provider (CUSP) insight tool on our EquIP platform. CUSP helps donors identify communities that have the greatest need and evaluate the capacity of nonprofit service providers to meet those needs." CUSP was just one example of BCT Partners leveraging our unique capabilities to support an equitable recovery from the pandemic." For a demonstration of CUSP, click here

Dr. Pinkett summarizes, "We are grateful for this recognition by Forbes as it highlights the important work that we are doing to promote societal justice."

BCT Partners is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. Their mission is to provide insights about diverse people that lead to equity. Forbes has recognized BCT for two years in a row as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, Manage HR Magazine as one of the Top 10 Diversity and Inclusion Consulting/Service Companies, and the Black Enterprise BE100 list as one of the nation's largest African American-owned businesses. You can learn more by visiting: www.BCTPartners.com .

