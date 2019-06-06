BCT-The Community's Bank Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Its New Leesburg, Virginia Branch Office

BCT's Leesburg branch office will provide business and consumer banking services including checking, savings, cash management, title services, commercial and retail lending, wealth and trust services, and residential lending. BCT also has branch offices in Middleburg and Purcellville, and a loan production office in Leesburg.

Mayor Kelly Burk stated, "Having a local community bank in Leesburg is good for our businesses and our citizens. Your branch is beautiful and the location is in our newest downtown development of Crescent Place. We welcome you and your employees and wish you much success for years to come."

"Just like Leesburg, BCT is a historic institution," stated President and CEO Alice Frazier. "We were founded in 1871 with a core identity of being rooted in tradition and growing the communities we serve. Today, as a locally owned bank, we bring that same commitment to the vibrant community of Leesburg and look forward to being Leesburg's authentic community bank."

The Leesburg branch office is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday's 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday's 8:30 a.m. to Noon.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $496 million in assets as of March 31, 2019, the Company conducts operations through its main office, eight branch office facilities, and one loan production office in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs and online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

