BCV Initiates a Strategic Collaboration with Lambda

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BCV, a blockchain digital asset management service engine, teamed up with Lambda to jointly promote the development of the underlying infrastructure of the blockchain. In this cooperation, BCV will adopt Lambda's decentralized storage solutions for the design of the storage network, which will help the currency platform achieve unlimited storage capacity utilizing Lambda's platform. There is no capped user volume for the service.

As the leading provider of blockchain digital asset service engine, BCV technically researches and transforms the bottom layer of the blockchain, builds support for cross-chain and fast payment, realizes landing from the application layer, and supports a more complete system.

BCV utilizes a SaaS system; digital asset management evaluation platform (chain evaluation); digital asset deep mining and research (finance); digital asset OMO service (chain service) and so on. The currency chain is based on Ethereum and LISK, in order to build its own asset management chain. Based on the DPoS consensus algorithm, the compatibility of the efficiency and trust is solved through the sidechain and main chain solution. Moreover, BCV also made a digital wallet on the basis of the public chain to provide users with a series of financial services.





Lambda is a fast, safe, and scalable blockchain infrastructure project, which provides decentralized applications (DAPPs) and data storage capabilities with unlimited scalability, and fulfills services such as multi-chain data co-storage, cross-chain data management, data privacy protection, provable data possession (PDP), and distributed intelligent computing through logic decoupling and independent implementation of Lambda Chain and Lambda DB.

Wu Xing, Operational Founder of BCV, said: "I met with Xiaoyang in 2012. I've witnessed Xiaoyang and his team's exploration and dedication to technology. I am in awe of their research within the blockchain storage area. I believe that the use of Lambda's unlimited storage service will help the company to strengthen the underlying infrastructure and enable the chain to carry assets. Services and third-party tools also become faster and safer."

He Xiaoyang, the founder of Lambda, said: "Lambda is very pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the blockchain digital asset management service engine, BCV. Through this cooperation with BCV, we will jointly achieve the complete construction of the blockchain infrastructure to greatly improve the efficiency of the blockchain industry and make it applicable in the financial field. In order to improve the efficiency of investment and the efficiency of asset management services, the two sides will work together to empower the financial industry."

BCV's collaboration with Lambda stems from not only the recognition and trust of the founders of the two parties, but also the mutual promotion and growth of the technical level and industry development. BCV looks forward to working with the company to build the underlying infrastructure and lead a bright future.

SOURCE Bit Capital Vendor