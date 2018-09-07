BD Breaks Ground at I.D.E.A. Tempe Campus

BD Peripheral Intervention will be the first business to move to the new campus that is focused on attracting new technology companies to Tempe. BD Peripheral Intervention develops and manufactures innovative endovascular devices that provide critical interventions to help improve blood circulation for patients with peripheral artery disease, end-stage kidney disease and cancer.

"BD will be the first company to locate on the I.D.E.A. campus, and we are so proud to have BD and its employees grow in our community," said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell. "The I.D.E.A. Tempe campus is designed to create a place where the brightest people in science can create and collaborate together. The space also offers exposure to the arts and instant access to the finest outdoor urban recreation area this state has to offer."

When completed, I.D.E.A. Tempe will encompass nearly 18 acres and will include more than 1 million sq. ft. of commercial buildings, including multiple office buildings, a hotel, restaurants, structured parking and additional art and classroom related space.

"BD is a prime example of the type of company that thrives in Arizona's business climate," said Gov. Ducey. "High-tech companies, including medical technology companies like BD, will form the foundation of Arizona's 21st century economy that will continue to create highly rewarding careers for Arizonans, advance the way we do business and improve the way we live. The I.D.E.A. campus is perfectly aligned with these objectives."

Steve Williamson, president of BD Peripheral Intervention said, "Our move to I.D.E.A. Tempe is symbolic for the future of BD Peripheral Intervention, because we are passionate about taking ideas and making them a reality to improve people's lives. The momentum being driven by Mayor Mitchell in Tempe and Gov. Ducey in Arizona will help move companies like BD forward, help grow the technology economy and help create new jobs in Tempe and across Arizona."

Matt Jensen, a partner with The Boyer Company said, "The Boyer Company is proud to be working closely with the City of Tempe to develop the I.D.E.A. BD is the type of company we had hoped to attract to the site. We could not be happier with their commitment to the project. We are excited that the project is beginning to take shape and look forward to making additional announcements about the project in the future."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

About the City of Tempe

Tempe makes waves as a technology and business magnet, an inclusive, caring community and a hub for recreation and adventure. Home to the famous Mill Avenue, Tempe Town Lake and Arizona State University, Tempe stands out as a destination of choice. www.tempe.gov/economicdevelopment

Contacts: Troy Kirkpatrick Monique N. Dolecki BD Public Relations BD Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5378 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com Monique_Dolecki@bd.com

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

