BD Collaborates with Fleming Fund to Help Combat Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a new, $6 million contract with the Fleming Fund, a U.K. aid program that helps low- and middle-income countries around the world tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Through this agreement, BD will provide diagnostic equipment and informatics solutions that help aid in the diagnosis of infections and guide physicians to provide appropriate antimicrobial prescribing and use.

Specifically, BD will equip more than 70 labs with solutions that include the BD BACTEC™ FX40 Blood Culture System designed for the rapid detection of bacteria and fungi in clinical specimens; blood and blood products; the BD Phoenix™ M50 Automated Microbiology System for the rapid identification (ID) and Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) of clinically significant bacteria; and the BD™ Bruker MALDI Biotyper™ System for the rapid identification (ID) of microorganisms. For microbiology data management and informatics solutions, BD will be providing the BD EpiCenter™ Microbiology Data Management System and the BD Synapsys™ Microbiology Informatics Solution.

The program is funded by the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care and delivered by Mott MacDonald, the Fleming Fund Grant Management Agent for Fellowships, Regional and Country Grants.

The Fleming Fund works to support 24 countries in the development of AMR surveillance systems, using The World Health Organization's "One Health" approach. One of the core activities for the Fleming Fund country grant program is to strengthen clinical bacteriology laboratories in order to identify and perform antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) on priority pathogens.

Over the last several years, BD has made significant global efforts and investments to combat AMR in the areas of infection prevention, diagnostics, and surveillance and reporting, earning the company recognition on Fortune's Change the World list in 2019 for its third time. BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS) has a portfolio of microbiology solutions designed to support clinical microbiology decision making with quality and accurate diagnostics. These integrated, end-to-end offerings help enhance and streamline workflows, reduce time to result and may help to improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes.

"BD will be providing product solutions to 19 low-resource countries, aiding labs in detecting drug resistant bacterial infections and helping to improve laboratory practices. This expansive measure helps to further combat the global threat of AMR and is credit to the Fleming Fund's significant advancement of laboratories in regions that are most vulnerable," said Dave Hickey, WW President, BD Life Sciences - Integrated Diagnostic Solutions.

"It's a pleasure to partner with BD to tackle antimicrobial resistance by strengthening and equipping laboratories with new technology. As the Management Agent for the Fleming Fund we are passionate about building effective and sustainable partnerships so that governments can take action against drug resistance for a healthier world," said Steve Wilson, Fleming Fund Programme Director at Mott MacDonald.

For more information about BD's efforts to combat AMR, including partnerships with the Foundation for New Innovative Diagnostics and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to support diagnostic testing, visit the company news blog.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company develops innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com .

About the Fleming Fund

The Fleming Fund is a £265 million UK aid investment to tackle antimicrobial resistance in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The program is managed by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, in partnership with Mott MacDonald, the Fleming Fund Grant Management Agent.

