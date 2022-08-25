BD Promotes Two Senior Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

Mike Garrison Named EVP and President, Medical segment

Rick Byrd Named EVP and President, Interventional segment

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to segment president roles.

Michael (Mike) Garrison has been named executive vice president (EVP) and president of the Medical segment, and Richard (Rick) Byrd has been named executive vice president (EVP) and president of the Interventional segment, both effective Sept. 6.

Garrison and Byrd will be responsible for the global operational, commercial and financial performance of the businesses that comprise their respective segments, including advancing the portfolio and innovation agenda aligned to the BD 2025 strategy. They will also be accountable for advancing the overall culture and high-performing talent landscape within their segments. They will be members of the BD Executive Leadership Team and report to Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD.

In addition, BD announced that Simon Campion will depart the company on Sept. 9 for an executive role in the health care industry. Campion joined BD through the acquisition of Bard and led BD's Interventional segment through the integration. He most recently served as president of the Medical segment.

"Mike and Rick are highly effective leaders who have demonstrated strategic and operational excellence in their nearly two decades at BD," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Their focus on driving growth and meaningful outcomes has been critical as we pursue our BD 2025 strategy, and they are well-rounded, seasoned leaders with a track record of developing strong teams that deliver impactful results. Their broad experiences across multiple BD businesses and segments position them well for their new roles as we advance our growth agenda and build BD's future. I would also like to thank Simon for his many contributions over his 14 years with Bard and BD."

Mike Garrison, EVP and president, Medical segment

Garrison, 53, has served as worldwide president of BD Medication Management Solutions (MMS) since 2020, during which he advanced the innovation agenda including BD's most recent acquisition of Parata Systems. Prior to that he was worldwide president of BD Surgery, where he helped integrate legacy Bard and BD product platforms into an integrated Surgery offering and developed growth strategies for Advanced Repair and Reconstruction. He has also served as vice president and general manager of Worldwide Infusion Systems in MMS and held multiple senior roles across different business units across the company including vice president of Research and Development (R&D) for BD's Medication and Procedural Solutions business unit. Before joining BD in 2005, Garrison worked at Edwards Lifesciences and Roche Diagnostics.

Garrison earned a doctorate in Bioengineering from the University of Washington and Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Biomedical and Electrical Engineering from Duke University.

Rick Byrd, EVP and president, Interventional segment

Byrd, 55, has served as worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions (MDS), BD's largest business unit, since 2019, during which he drove high-impact category innovation through BD's "One-Stick Hospital Stay" vision, which is transforming the in-patient experience by eliminating unnecessary needlesticks and accelerating growth with the acquisition of Velano Vascular. Previously, he served as worldwide president of Preanalytical Systems in BD Life Sciences, and vice president and general manager within BD Medical, where he led three global, multi-billion-dollar growth businesses within MDS. He also served in a number of R&D roles focused on innovation, including vice president of worldwide R&D within BD Medical.

Byrd earned a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

