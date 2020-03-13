BD Statement on White House Meeting on COVID-19 Testing

Polen said: "The companies involved in efforts to expand access to coronavirus testing, including BD, made it clear that we are here to support the U.S. effort to combat coronavirus as we have in other parts of the world. Specifically for BD, we are working around the clock internally and with external partners to increase the coronavirus diagnostic capacity in the U.S by ramping up production of our sample collection tools and increasing access to our automated molecular platform for in vitro diagnostics. Early next week, BD will be submitting an emergency use authorization request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus test for use on the BD MAX™ molecular diagnostic system. The BD MAX™ system is already in use in hundreds of laboratories across the U.S. in nearly every state. BD is also exploring development of a point-of-care test for coronavirus by leveraging the BD Veritor™ system. The BD Veritor™ system is currently used to test for other respiratory infections including Influenza A, Influenza B, RSV, and group A Streptococcus. BD commends the Administration's appointment of Adm. Brett Giroir to lead the coordination of coronavirus testing efforts among public health service agencies. BD is committed to assisting in the U.S. response across our diagnostic and health care delivery platforms, as we have in China, Europe and beyond."