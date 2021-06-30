BD To Announce Financial Results For Its Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021. BD will issue a press release detailing the quarter's results, along with related presentation materials posted to www.bd.com/investors, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

BD management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 5, to discuss its financial results, an update on its operations, and its strategy. The conference call telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 800-938-0653. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 973-935-2408. The confirmation code is: 9447085. The webcast can be accessed through BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors and will be available for replay through Thursday, August 12, 2021.

BD also announced its plans to host an Investor Day on Friday, November 12, 2021. The webcast will be available through BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors. Event details will be disclosed closer to the event.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

