BD to Present at Investor Healthcare Conferences

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it will present at the following upcoming investor healthcare conferences:

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted: A View From The Top

January 3, 2019

8:45 a.m. ET

37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 9, 2019

10:30 a.m. ET Presentation

11:00 a.m. ET Q&A

Live webcasts of BD's presentations can be accessed on the BD corporate website at www.bd.com/investors. They will be available for replay for a period of seven days after each conference.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contact:

Kristen Cardillo, Communications – 201-847-5657

Monique Dolecki, Investor Relations - 201-847-5378

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Related Links

http://www.bd.com

