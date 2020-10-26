BDO Survey: Blacks Reveal Why They Would Take the Vaccine

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey on BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading health and wellness site for Black Americans, revealed the reasons why Black people would take the COVID vaccine in the first year it becomes available. Almost half of those who reported they would take it (48.9%) said the main reason was because "COVID isn't going away and I want to protect myself". This revelation suggests that Black Americans are aware of the danger associated with the virus and are willing to set aside their fears and distrust for personal safety. This result is the first and most robust glimpse into helping reverse the negative attitudes about a COVID vaccine.

Other responses available and their results include:

Employed on job that has contact with crowds (10.4%)

Frontline healthcare worker (10.2%)

Essential worker (9.1%)

People in household who aren't social distancing (3.9%)

Other personal reasons not listed (17.1%)

These responses suggest the pandemic and personal protection is top-of-mind for Black Americans. BlackDoctor has tapped into their audience to identify some real reasons Black Americans may choose to take the vaccine.

This isn't the first time BDO has surveyed its audience. In August, a survey of their more than 20 million visitors showed that 58% of the respondents wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it was available. A follow-up poll in September reported that 91% of respondents reported they would not take a COVID vaccine within the first year. These results were disturbing because it showed that the people most affected by the virus are also the most distrustful of a potential vaccine.

The above results also emphasize the importance of the latest survey. While over 66% still report they wouldn't take the vaccine, learning why Black Americans would take it is more important because it identifies the path to take to change the opinions of Black Americans. Numerous third-party studies have shown, BDO is the most trusted health resource for culturally relevant and up-to-date health information. Combating the fears and misinformation about COVID so Black people can make informed decisions about their health and happiness has become a top priority. During their 15 years of existence, BDO has helped cut the life expectancy gap between Blacks and Whites by 50%. BDO is continuing to work with top health and wellness professionals to eliminate the gap entirely and to overcome health disparities. Visit the website at www.blackdoctor.org to get the latest information on the vaccine and all health and wellness news for Black Americans.

