BDP Acquires Pattern

- BDP expands on its comprehensive sports sector portfolio with the acquisition of architecture practice, Pattern

- Pattern designed two of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 stadia (the Education City Stadium and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) and is currently delivering Everton FC's new 52,000 seater stadium in Liverpool

- From 1st July 2021, Pattern will operate as BDP Pattern and founder Dipesh Patel becomes a Principal at BDP

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international, interdisciplinary design practice, BDP has strengthened its capabilities in the sports sector with the acquisition of global stadia design specialist, Pattern. It is the latest business to join BDP following the purchase of Toronto-based architecture practice, Quadrangle in 2019.

BDP's Chief Executive, John McManus, who oversaw the acquisition, said: "With the eyes of the world on Europe's finest football stadiums at the Euro2020 tournament, it is with great pleasure that we announce our new partnership with Pattern. It is a first-class practice with extensive experience in designing the best, large-scale sports stadia across the globe and as we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are excited to bring the Pattern team into our continuous collective.

"Our international reach and interdisciplinary approach, combined with Pattern's stadia and arena design expertise creates a significant player in the global sports sector and will result in the creation of some of the world's most experiential and inspiring places to visit, watch and support the best sporting action."

Founded in 2009 by Dipesh Patel, Pattern developed an enviable portfolio of high-profile sports and entertainment projects. The firm successfully won a series of international competitions and major commissions in the Middle East, North and South America, Europe, China and the United Kingdom; most recently working with Everton Football club on its new 52,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Pattern's widespread experience complements the work completed by BDP at famous sporting venues including Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis Club, Aintree Racecourse and most recently gaining approval for the expansion of the Red Rose grandstand at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Pattern's 40-strong studio of architects, technologists, computational designers, and support staff will operate as BDP Pattern and continue under the direction of Dipesh Patel, who becomes a Principal at BDP.

Dipesh Patel added: "We are very excited to begin the next phase of our practice's history by joining BDP. Our project designs are based on deep research, high-tech design and simple implementation. We have been fortunate to use this ethos designing of some of the best stadia in the Middle East, Peru, Canada, China and we have recently secured approval for a major Premier League stadium in the UK. By being part of this global interdisciplinary practice with multiple office locations, our teams will be able to enter new markets and manage a much higher workload.

"The collaboration between BDP and Pattern also brings fantastic opportunity for our staff with greater scope for personal development and the ability to work in other sectors. These are very exciting times for us, and we look forward to a very successful future."

About BDP

BDP is an international interdisciplinary practice of architects, engineers, designers and urbanists. We work closely with users, clients and the community to create special places for living, working, shopping, culture and learning across the world. Founded in 1961, we now have studios across the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, UAE, India, China, Singapore and Canada. BDP has a leading track record in all major sectors including health, education, workplace, retail, urbanism, heritage, housing, transport and leisure and has won over 1000 awards for design quality.

In March 2016, BDP combined forces with Japan's leading engineering practice Nippon Koei to form an integrated design group of genuine international reach. Sharing a philosophy which places an emphasis on design integration and community impact, the new group offers a unique combination of deep technical skills in engineering, architecture and the full range of design disciplines. www.bdp.com

About BDP Pattern

BDP Pattern is the sports and entertainment division of BDP. Pattern was founded in 2009 by Dipesh Patel and became part of the group in 2021. The practice is now a globally respected brand in the sports and entertainment sector. From our first project Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, which was completed in 2014 and reinvented stadia for hot climates, to the wind-harnessing athletics stadium for the 2019 Pan-American Games our project are based on deep research, high technology design and simple implementation.

Founded on innovative rule-based parametric design, mathematics and beauty are key research areas for the practice. Data analysis and computation underpins our design process. We have delivered venues for major global events including the FIFA World Cup, Olympics, Pan American and Commonwealth Games. BDP Pattern's experience encompasses sports and entertainment buildings, sports masterplanning, hospitality and revenue analysis. Our goal is to deliver projects that are innovative, culturally specific, financially sustainable and respectful to the environment.

Our recent projects include two stadia for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, eight sports venues for the Pan American Games, Lima 2019, Suoyuwan Stadium in Northern China for the 2023 Asian Cup and Everton Football Club's new stadium starting construction in 2021. www.bdp-pattern.com

