BDR coach and trainer Shaun Weiss named to ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 list

"Shaun has consistently demonstrated expertise across a wide range of service areas, but his unique contribution is helping contractors identify and implement strategies and processes for successfully building winning teams and cultures," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR.

Weiss has 12 years of experience in the HVAC and plumbing industries, with multiple roles in operations, management and sales across the residential, commercial and industrial markets. He has built and grown service, installation and sales teams from scratch and improved performance in service, installation and plumbing operations for each company he has worked for.

"My true passion in this industry is for service management and service operations," Weiss said. "Business development is a key element of success in our field, so it's essential to focus on preparing teams to communicate effectively, look for opportunity and drive better service and greater sales.

As a former service manager for a BDR client, Weiss has experienced business coaching from both perspectives, giving him unique insight into BDR's business management practices and industry-specific financial performance analytics. Weiss' strategic vision and tactical skill are reflected in the results achieved by his BDR coaching clients, including service flat rate conversions, preventive maintenance agreement program overhauls, and service department turnarounds.

Weiss is also part of BDR's business training team where he leads classes on sales, labor management, and service. He helps prepare retail sales professionals, service technicians, and installers to identify opportunities and effectively communicate their company's offerings to the consumer in a way that drives sales, customer satisfaction, and referrals.

