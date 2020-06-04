BDR offers virtual training sessions on technician excellence, sales, consumer financing, dynamic leadership and the customer experience

"During challenging times, the need is even greater for contractors to train their teams," said Bruce Wiseman, owner and president of BDR. "The virtual training sessions we've developed will help home services contractors increase sales and profits without having to travel to a live session."

The lineup of virtual training sessions includes:

"Top Gun Technician Excellence: Beyond Diagnostics" is a three-day class that equips service technicians with the "soft" skills needed to perform their job better. The class focuses on client service to increase sales and referrals. The session benefits owners, service managers, service technicians and dispatchers.

"The Art of Consumer Financing: Territory Manager Edition" shows distribution salespeople how to implement consumer financing with their dealers and why it's a winning strategy for consumers, the dealer and for the Territory Manager.

"Lead the Way: Dynamic Leadership Skills" teaches owners and managers how to become a leader people will want to follow. Continuous growth of a home services contracting business requires the ability to adapt to changing conditions and the ability to communicate the leader's vision for the company's future.

"Top Gun Sales Excellence" teaches home services sales teams the skills of the industry's top-producing sales professionals who sell $3 million-plus annually. The key is delivering a unique experience that exceeds the customer's expectations. The three-day session is aimed at retail salespeople, owners, sales coordinators and customer experience coordinators.

"Customer Experience University" is a three-day workshop that shows sales and installation coordinators, managers, dispatchers and customer service personnel how to provide a memorable, positive experience for every customer. Attendees will learn how to build BDR's well-known "360° of Trust™."

"Nothing happens until you make a sale, but to truly grow and prosper home service contractors must differentiate themselves from the competition," Wiseman said. "Anyone can sell a product, but BDR training shows home services professionals how to exceed customer expectations and to build trust to increase both sales and referrals. That's always been important, but it's even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic when sales may be hard to come by. A year from now, home services professionals who attend our training sessions will come out of the crisis much stronger."

Registration for the sessions is open now at https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-events.

About BDR

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

