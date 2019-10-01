Be a HERo: Support Stage's Next Breast Cancer Research HERo

We are asking everyone to take an active role to help advance the world's most promising research again this year by donating to BCRF. Stage will donate $1 for the first 25,000 guests who use the hashtag #ipinkican on Stage's Facebook or Instagram pages. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive BCRF merchandise in the Stage community of stores and on stage.com, and Stage will donate 50% of the retail sales price for these items to BCRF. Additionally, guests are encouraged to make a monetary pledge to the cause in their local Stage store or online and 100% of the donation will be made to BCRF.

With the help and generosity of our guests, the Stage community of stores has raised over $700,000 for BCRF since 2014 and over $1 million since 2004. These donations have fueled nearly 24,000 hours of breast cancer research and, during 2018, we raised enough money to fund a full year of research under a grant named The Stage Community Counts Award.

BCRF has selected Powel Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Department of Clinical Cancer Prevention at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, to receive the 2019 Stage Community Counts Award. Dr. Brown's area of focus is Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer, which makes up 10-15% of all breast cancer diagnoses. The funding helps find better treatments for TNBC and prevent its spread.

"Stage is making a tangible impact in saving lives by partnering with BCRF, the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country," said Myra Biblowit, CEO and president of BCRF. "Their support allows us to propel research forward, faster."

"We are proud to support BCRF and the critical research that it sponsors in the search for a cure," said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage. "Breast cancer is a disease that has touched all of us, our communities and our guests in some way. We invite Stage guests to join us in funding another Research HERo to help end breast cancer."

"The Stage Community Counts Award has a significant role in advancing our efforts to find novel treatments to reduce the incidence of invasive breast cancer," said Dr. Brown. "My colleagues at MD Anderson and I are incredibly grateful to Stage and BCRF for supporting innovative research aimed at making a difference for breast cancer patients and their families around the world."

BCRF Needs Your Support Because:

One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

Over 250,000 women will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year alone, and more than 40,000 women will die from the disease.

There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today, all of whom have benefited from the power of research.

