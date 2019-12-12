Be An Angel and TXU Energy Team Up to Give the Gift of Christmas

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Be An Angel and TXU Energy partnered to spread joy, and support low-income, special needs children this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, an army of volunteers decorated and assembled thousands of gift bags for children with disabilities or profound deafness. Each child was lovingly registered with Be An Angel by their teachers, and last month, volunteers went shopping to fulfill thousands of individual wish lists.

Gift decoration efforts filled an entire exhibit hall at the George R. Brown Convention center. Volunteers were joined by State Representative Dan Huberty, who feels passionately about improving the quality of life for children with multiple disabilities, and serves on Be An Angel's board.

"Many families caring for special needs children struggle to make ends meet, and Christmas poses an additional financial challenge," said Marti Boone, Be An Angel executive director. "Our partnership with TXU Energy is making the season more joyous for thousands of children who might not otherwise have received gifts."

On Thursday, Dec. 12, volunteers delivered gifts to children at the following school districts: Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Conroe ISD, Harris County, Houston ISD, Magnolia ISD, Pasadena ISD, Royal ISD, Spring ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Tomball ISD, and Waller ISD. Last year, more than 5100 children received gifts from Be An Angel, and this year looks to be even brighter.

"Be An Angel serves a special community that's often overlooked and underserved," said Brad Watson, TXU Energy community affairs senior director. "As a Texas based company, we are honored to partner with an organization that does so much to improve the lives of children all over the state."

Be An Angel was founded in 1986, to provide life-changing benefits to children with special needs or profound deafness at T.H. Rogers School in Houston. More than 30 years later, Be An Angel serves thousands of children throughout Texas, primarily in the Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth areas, providing needed adaptive equipment, specialized programs, and services.

