Be Bold: AXLOIE to Hold Sport Earbuds Online Launch on April 28

A creative and audacious brand, AXLOIE focuses on pain points within the sports and fitness audio experience, so as to provide a product that truly reinvigorates users during their workouts, giving them the confidence and energy to take action in the moment. This time around, the brand will go a step further to enable users to be the best version of themselves - and "be bold". What do the earbuds of the future look like? What more can earbuds be used for besides listening to music? More details will be unveiled at the online launch.

August Chow, the founder of AXLOIE, who is a music lover and fitness enthusiast, will introduce the products which he believes represent the future of earbuds at the event. August established AXLOIE in 2018 for the purpose of easing the burdens he discovered while working out. With the AXLOIE user community growing, August hopes to help more people to enjoy a sound life that is moved by music and motivated by sports, with AXLOIE's true wireless sports earbuds that truly solve problems, improve user experience, and make exercise easier.

Everyone who loves sports and life is welcome to participate in this eagerly anticipated online event. Please visit AXLOIE's website or follow us on social media to get update on the event.

Product Launch:https://www.axloie.com/products-launch.html

Official website: https://www.axloie.com/

AXLOIE Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/axloie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axloie/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/axloie.usa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AxloieOfficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHNXPsMV16pXGr-1zwYaF2A

About AXLOIE

AXLOIE is a world-leading true wireless sport earbuds brand, creating a more enjoyable music experience for fitness fanatics. Through AXLOIE Bluetooth earphones and premium sound, one can truly feel their energetic creativity when doing exercise. The brand has built a team of professional technical R&D talents to create better conditions for technological innovation and design which it highly prioritizes and to nurture breakthroughs across the board in order to deliver users an enhanced and empowering experience.

SOURCE AXLOIE

Related Links

www.yogotec.com

