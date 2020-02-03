Be Cool Pharmaceutics Licences First in Class Thermolytic - First Step Towards Human Hibernation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Cool Pharmaceutics LLC, a privately-held company focused on creating human therapeutics that mimic benefits of mammalian hibernation, today announced that they have obtained an exclusive license to a drug-composition patent which provides the capability of inducing a hibernation-like state. The University of Alaska Fairbanks owns the patent (14/191,515) and continues to maintain/prosecute this patent important for indications including cardiac arrest, neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), spinal cord injury and stroke.

The composition covers BCP-019, invented in the laboratory of University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) Professor of Arctic Biology and BeCool founder Dr. Kelly Drew, which is able to turn down metabolic rate in the same way that hibernating animals suppress metabolism during onset of hibernation.

"I am excited to have an opportunity to move this technology forward. This is an area my laboratory at UAF has studied for several years with our first breakthrough published in 2011. I am thrilled to bring the technology into my company with exclusive rights while we advance toward human testing. This is a first step towards achieving true human hibernation," explained Professor Drew. Drew is a world expert in hibernation and leads an NIH-funded center focused on discovery and translation of druggable targets in hibernation. BeCool licensed the technology after completing the National Institute of Health's I-Corps program for commercialization of novel therapies. BCP-019 is indicated for the treatment of adult out-of-hospital cardiac arrest for reducing metabolic rate and shivering during targeted temperature management to improve outcomes.

The licensed intellectual property (IP) is a combination of two new chemical entities recognized as a first in class thermolytic. As a result of the agreement with UAF, BeCool Pharmaceutics LLC has exclusive license to the patented technology.

For investment questions contact Kelly Drew at info@becoolpharma.com

Press Contact

Kelly Drew

Phone: 907-388-5311

email: kdrew@becoolpharma.com

Related Images

company-logo.png

Company logo

Company logo

SOURCE Be Cool Pharmaceutics LLC