Be Inspired, Get Moving, Dance It Out

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Blanks Jr., International Fitness Guru and popular Shark Tank guest, brings his brand of fitness and fun to Saturday Mornings on Lifetime. Be ready to join in and DANCE IT OUT. The first of its kind, Dance It Out (DIO) is a Moving Fitness Talk Show. Each show opens with an inspiring emotional interview where guests share their soul-affirming stories of overcoming major life challenges through dance and movement. Meet guests like Melissa, who shares her personal story of being bullied for her weight and losing 100 pounds through dance; Timothy Bannon and his mom Linda were born without arms and share how they live life to the fullest; and Chesney Snow, who shares his inspirational journey from being homeless to becoming a Broadway Star. After viewers are up close and personal with each inspiring guest, they will feel energized to get off the couch and dance along with Billy, his guest, his VJ and the dazzling DIO dancers.

Learn new dance moves in every genre, ranging from Pop, Hip Hop, Salsa, Bollywood and more. Get the heart pumping and burn 700 to 1,200 calories in an uplifting and energized 30 minutes. Billy also surprises his guests with celebrity guest-stars from Broadway, fitness, music, TV and social media. Season 1 celebrity guests include: James Iglehart (Aladdin's Tony Award-winning Genie on Broadway), Timothy Bannon (YouTube Influencer with 112M+ views), Bryson Bernard (Artist/Creator of The Cupid Shuffle Dance), Aydin Eyikan (World of Dance), MoveU (Online Fitness Duo with 1M+ fans) and more. Dancing works out the body and brain and is the perfect activity for the whole family.

Dance It Out is an innovative morning TV Show which combines getting fit while being inspired, making an audience feel good both inside and out. The DIO message is always on point, letting viewers know dance heals; they are not alone, and there is always a way to keep moving to get the best out of life.

Get Inspired, Get Moving and kick off your weekend with Dance It Out! Dance It Out - Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. EST on Lifetime, premiering Feb. 15, 2020. www.danceitout.com

