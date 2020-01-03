Be Like Brit Foundation Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Haiti Earthquake

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 12, 2020, The Be Like Brit Foundation will be honoring the 10-year anniversary of the tragic Haiti earthquake where over 300,000 people were killed, including their 19-year-old daughter, Britney.

Be Like Brit will be premiering their special 10-year anniversary documentary on all social media platforms. Co-Founders Len and Cherylann Gengel will be available for remote and on-site interviews at the Be Like Brit Headquarters in Worcester, Massachusetts and at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.

Britney Gengel 3 hours before the earthquake

Be Like Brit Anniversary Events:

1) In Florida, Len Gengel will be available on Jan. 10 and 11 for interviews. On Sunday, they will be attending the services at Lynn University.

2) On Jan. 11 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Be Like Brit will be hosting their first-ever Open House at their headquarters – 66 Pullman St. from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cherylann Gengel will be available for interviews. Come learn about what they do in Haiti!

ABOUT THE BE LIKE BRIT FOUNDATION

The Be Like Brit Foundation (BLB) was founded by Len and Cherylann Gengel to continue the work of their daughter, Britney Gengel, who perished in the earthquake in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010 while on a college service trip. Shortly before her death, she sent a text to her parents describing how much the work she was doing meant to her and how she wanted to start an orphanage there.

Today, Brit's Home is a state-of-the-art 19,000 square foot facility, built on a hillside overlooking Grand Goâve, Haiti. It is a non-adoptive home to 33 girls and 33 boys ages 7 to 18. Our goal is to provide a permanent home for children without parents, or who had been living in abusive or neglected settings. Brit's Home includes play space, classrooms, a medical/dental clinic and a structured, supportive, culturally sensitive setting provided by the Haitian staff and dedicated to creating an atmosphere where children can develop and thrive.

In addition, BLB has brought over 1,800 people to Haiti through their "Britsionary" Program and have constructed over 145 houses. Since Hurricane Matthew, the Britsionarys have been helping to build homes for those whose homes were severely damaged and/or lost in the destruction.

Contact Information

(508) 886-4500

Media@BeLikeBrit.org

www.BeLikeBrit.org

Related Images

britney-gengel.jpg

Britney Gengel

Britney Gengel 3 hours before the earthquake

Related Links

Ten Year Anniversary Important Documents

Main Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyfJyLQukps

SOURCE The Be Like Brit Foundation, Inc

Related Links

https://belikebrit.org

