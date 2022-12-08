CTEK's expert advice on getting your car battery ready for winter

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is expected to be the busiest travel season since 2019 and cold weather can often affect travel plans, especially if one is driving. While winter storms are starting to hit all over the United States, now is the time to get vehicles ready for the winter including ensuring car batteries are in top condition.

Be ready. Be charged. Be winter smart.

"We may think about checking the car's oil, brakes, washer fluid and heater, but the humble car battery is often overlooked in our winter preparations," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America. "But a few simple checks and a regular maintenance regime is all that's needed to give you peace of mind that your battery is fit and ready to keep you safely out on the road this season."

Vehicle charging specialists CTEK says an inactive car battery will lose 0.1V of energy every month and, if your parked car is also running an alarm system, onboard computer, remote locking etc., the continual drain on the battery will be much more than that. Taking a lot of short journeys, particularly in urban areas, also drains the battery, as it takes 150-350A of battery power just to start the car, and on short trips the alternator won't have the time or capability to replace this charge. This is especially true if your car has a 'stop/start' function. In fact, if you've noticed your 'stop/start' hasn't been kicking in lately, this may be because your battery isn't sufficiently charged, as your car will gradually turn off 'non-essential' functions to focus the remaining battery charge on keeping the engine turning.

But there's no need to worry about being left out in the cold this winter, just follow CTEK's expert tips and you'll be all set for carefree driving, wherever you want to go.

Be ready. Don't leave it too late. Get your car battery into shape before the temperatures start to drop, as it's much harder to start your car in colder temperatures. It can take as much as 2.5 times more power to start a cold engine, so while you're thinking about getting those winter coats out of the closet, check your car battery too and give it some pre-winter TLC. That way, there'll be no surprises when you take to the road.

Drivers also need to be aware that cold weather conditions can have an adverse effect on car batteries. A battery can lose as much as 35% in performance when temperatures hit freezing, and up to 50% if temperatures sink below that. Drivers should look out for any signs of change – like the way the car starts, or the operation of the electrical system in general – as these can be indications of a weak battery.

Be charged. There is a very fine line between a fully charged battery and a dead one, and even a small drop in charge can compromise battery health. A car battery is fully charged at 12.72V. Below 12.4V, sulphate crystals can build up, degrading the battery and reducing battery capacity. And below 10.4V, the battery may not even start the car at all. Not only that, driving around in your car will only ever charge your battery to 80% capacity so, to top it up to 100%, you'll always need a battery charger.

A smart battery charger like the CTEK MXS 5.0 offers a unique approach to battery care. It is a fully automatic charger and maintainer with a built-in automatic temperature sensor that can help to extend battery life and protect against a dead battery. The MXS 5.0 also has a special reconditioning function that restores deeply discharged batteries, unique maintenance charging, and the charging of demanding AGM RV batteries.

Be winter smart. Charging your car battery at least once a month prolongs its life by up to three times, so buying a reliable battery charger, and getting yourself into a regular battery maintenance routine, makes perfect sense, year-round. Regular charging is even more important in the winter though, as things like heated screens and seats, headlights, and an increase in short journeys put additional strain on your battery. And, as battery failure can damage or compromise a vehicle's electronics, a charger is most certainly a worthwhile investment.

Investing in a charger like the MXS 5.0, with built-in functionality for both maintenance and troubleshooting, is the smart choice for drivers. The MXS 5.0 is the fastest, most effective, and versatile consumer charger CTEK has ever made. The MXS 5.0 does the thinking for you, using adaptive charging to measure your battery's health then delivering the right level of power to get it working at optimum capacity, with a built-in temperature sensor that automatically adjusts the output voltage for cold conditions. With the MXS 5.0's patented technology, you can even recondition your battery to restore battery health.

"Winter driving can be fun, and it can be beautiful," said DuMelle. "And if you take that little bit of time to get yourself and your battery well prepared in advance, then you're all set to make the most of it."

For added peace of mind while you're out on the road, CTEK offers a portable battery charger, the CS FREE, that you can take with you on your journey. Charge it up, store it in your glove box and, wherever your travels take you, you never need to worry about being stranded with a flat battery again. The CS FREE uses revolutionary 'adaptive boost technology' to gently and safely give a flat battery enough charge to get you going in around 15 minutes. This is completely safe for the vehicle's electronics, unlike most boosters or jump starters that deliver a sharp burst of power to effectively shock the battery into life. The CS FREE even has USB-A and USB-C ports to charge your mobile phone, PC, tablet and other devices.

For more information on winter charging, and what you can do to avoid winter breakdowns, see www.smartercharger.com

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

Press Contact:

Michelle Suzuki

310-444-7115

http://www.smartercharger.com

SOURCE CTEK