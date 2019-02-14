Be the Change: Nurturing Growth Amidst Disruption

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, has released the latest edition of its executive journal focused on new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action from industry innovators.

Whether you're a hyper-growth start-up or a long-standing company with roots going back centuries, learn how to address customer transformation in this month's issue of the Customer Strategist Journal.

Article topics include:

Rather than seeing disruption as negative, innovative companies are making it work for their business as an opportunity to drive change. Firms are taking practical steps to prioritize initiatives that have positive impact on customers and growth. This issue is full of stories of disruption and transformation, with successful strategies and tactics for addressing these changes as well as insights found in their associated outcomes.

"This year we need to stop talking about the inevitability of disruption and start managing through the actual transformation. At TTEC, we're doing that every day, working with clients to navigate the challenges of disruption," said Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President, TTEC Digital. "From technology innovation and automation opportunities, to analytics and channel strategy, we are guiding top companies down the road to digital transformation."

Each quarter, TTEC publishes its latest thinking in its executive journal, Customer Strategist. It features new ideas, best practices, and real-world examples of customer experience excellence in action.

