Be the First to see Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams New Spring 2019 Collection
Feb 19, 2019, 14:00 ET
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Spring 2019 Collection Make an Impression allows you to BE BOLD. MINIMALIST TO MAXIMALIST, make a statement using pattern, color, and texture to create fresh new looks to function in everyday form. "Choosing furnishings that suit you, and making them yours by how you style them, tells your personal story in an even more intimate way than your fashion choices," said Bob Williams, President of Design at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. The Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Spring 2019 Collection allows you to refresh your space with key pieces from their new collection to give you a new look.
"We help people create settings that say to their guests who they are —that they care about comfort and style," said Mitchell Gold, Chair-Man and CEO of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.
Making their debut this season, a unique collection of small accent chairs inspired by Italian design that will allow you to modernize any room in your home. These small-scale chairs allow you to create the perfect space.
Our new accent chair collection:
- FIFI – a petite modern Tibetan Fur Chair. This small-scale accent chair introduces an Italian Mid-century vibe. Silhouette features a curved back and round tapered metal legs
- JEWEL – a sculptural swivel chair introduces a modern European design with a low, lounge-like sit. Faceted silhouette features a tight back and seat, with welt trim and double needle stitching details
- COSTELLO- petite Mid-century inspired occasional chair, well-sized for living or bedroom, hallways and entry nooks. Simple barrel-back lends sheltering comfort and a versatile silhouette
- ANNIE- perfectly scaled-down version of the classic skirted slipper chair
- POPPY - will turn heads in your home with this petite round swivel chair, reminiscent of seating styles seen in European cafés or boulangeries. It is featured in the season's new Calypso-Canary, a yellow diamond jacquard, for a modern bohemian vibe.
- MAE - armless turned-leg, barrel-back chair introduces a graceful silhouette and new traditional aesthetic
Meet Coco, Mid-century inspired sofa collection with a low shelter-style back. This versatile piece lends a modern bohemian look, it is featured here in the season's new Indie-Coral, a plush chenille. It has a clean silhouette features splayed metal legs, a tight curved back and spacious T-seat cushions that wrap the front.
NEW ADDITIONS TO POPULAR FAVORITES
BOND MEDIA CONSOLE – NEW FINISH OPTION
Our Bond collection of media consoles in richly textured faux shagreen is now also available in a chic cream finish, bronze mirrored top and architectural details accented in champagne brass.
MONTEREY LOW MEDIA CONSOLE
Expansive storage option is streamlined, low and wide. Features sculptural, three-dimensional door fronts and a clean wood plinth base
89"w x 18"d x 25"h
MONTEREY COCKTAIL TABLE
Large-scale round cocktail table features an inset bronze mirror top. Mid-century inspired design: three-dimensional sculptural styling on a wood plinth base
48"w x 48"d x 16"h
MONTEREY TALL CABINET
Tall closed storage option works well in living, dining or bedrooms. Easily fills a wall, and provides ample storage in dressing areas. Mid-century inspired design features sculptural, three-dimensional door fronts and a clean wood plinth base
39" x 16"d x 88"h
Whether you updating a space or moving into a new one. Our new collection allows you to indulge in the details and say yes to whatever makes your heart happy. Let layers of color or pattern and textures help tell your story at home.
Press Contact:
Samantha Jacoboson
Nikki Martin
VP of PR and Special Events
PR and Special Events Manager
646.272.8432
828.632.9200
