Be the First to see Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams New Spring 2019 Collection

"We help people create settings that say to their guests who they are —that they care about comfort and style," said Mitchell Gold, Chair-Man and CEO of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Making their debut this season, a unique collection of small accent chairs inspired by Italian design that will allow you to modernize any room in your home. These small-scale chairs allow you to create the perfect space.

Our new accent chair collection:

FIFI – a petite modern Tibetan Fur Chair. This small-scale accent chair introduces an Italian Mid-century vibe. Silhouette features a curved back and round tapered metal legs

JEWEL – a sculptural swivel chair introduces a modern European design with a low, lounge-like sit. Faceted silhouette features a tight back and seat, with welt trim and double needle stitching details

COSTELLO- petite Mid-century inspired occasional chair, well-sized for living or bedroom, hallways and entry nooks. Simple barrel-back lends sheltering comfort and a versatile silhouette

ANNIE- perfectly scaled-down version of the classic skirted slipper chair

POPPY - will turn heads in your home with this petite round swivel chair, reminiscent of seating styles seen in European cafés or boulangeries. It is featured in the season's new Calypso-Canary, a yellow diamond jacquard, for a modern bohemian vibe.

MAE - armless turned-leg, barrel-back chair introduces a graceful silhouette and new traditional aesthetic

Meet Coco, Mid-century inspired sofa collection with a low shelter-style back. This versatile piece lends a modern bohemian look, it is featured here in the season's new Indie-Coral, a plush chenille. It has a clean silhouette features splayed metal legs, a tight curved back and spacious T-seat cushions that wrap the front.

NEW ADDITIONS TO POPULAR FAVORITES

BOND MEDIA CONSOLE – NEW FINISH OPTION

Our Bond collection of media consoles in richly textured faux shagreen is now also available in a chic cream finish, bronze mirrored top and architectural details accented in champagne brass.

MONTEREY LOW MEDIA CONSOLE

Expansive storage option is streamlined, low and wide. Features sculptural, three-dimensional door fronts and a clean wood plinth base

89"w x 18"d x 25"h

MONTEREY COCKTAIL TABLE

Large-scale round cocktail table features an inset bronze mirror top. Mid-century inspired design: three-dimensional sculptural styling on a wood plinth base

48"w x 48"d x 16"h

MONTEREY TALL CABINET

Tall closed storage option works well in living, dining or bedrooms. Easily fills a wall, and provides ample storage in dressing areas. Mid-century inspired design features sculptural, three-dimensional door fronts and a clean wood plinth base

39" x 16"d x 88"h

Whether you updating a space or moving into a new one. Our new collection allows you to indulge in the details and say yes to whatever makes your heart happy. Let layers of color or pattern and textures help tell your story at home.

