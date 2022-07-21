Beach Bunny Swimwear Unveils the Spring Collection 2023 at Miami Swim Week

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a minute and global brand Beach Bunny made the wait worth it when the brand unveiled their 2023 Spring Collection. The theme was the "The World is Yours" and was styled by Calyann Barnett, Miami local. Beach Bunny Air took onlookers on a world tour of all the hot spots debuting looks that take Beach Bunny Babes from the beach club to the night club. As guests entered with their airline tickets and passports; they took their seats to travel the world from Miami Beach, Palm Springs, Bali, Ibiza, Amalfi Coast, and Puerto Vallarta. Kara Del Toro opened the show in a stunning white two piece in Beach Bunny's signature hardware. The rest of the star-studded lineup included Charly Jordan, Leidy Amelia, Fiona Briseno, Joy Corrigan, Sofia Jamora, Gigi Paris, Victoria Bush, Staci Lyon, Florence Mueller, Saje Nicole, Priscilla Ricart, Brooke Brazelton, Zandria Theis, Haylie Turnquest, Hadassah Richardson, Amanda Williams, Cindy Prado, Amber Keaton, Gloria Tang, Jennifer Terry, Isabella Gonzalez, Arabella Foster and Presley Pukke. Angela Chittenden founded Beach Bunny in 2004 and walked out to a standing ovation with Kara Del Toro and her daughter Presley Pukke.

Kara Del Toro Kara Del Toro, Angela Chittenden, Presley Pukke

Beach Bunny continues to expand its global presence with twelve stores located in Miami, Tampa, Houston, Indianapolis, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles and Dubai. The runway show can be viewed on Instagram @beachbunnyswimwear and the collection can be seen and purchased at www.beachbunnyswimwear.com or any one of the twelve retail locations https://www.beachbunnyswimwear.com/pages/store-locations.

