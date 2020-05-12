Beach Day Hawai'i Seeks To Revolutionize Travel Globally In A Post COVID-19 World

KAILUA, Hawaii, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The way we travel tomorrow will be different as each industry adapts to limit contact between patrons and monitor risk. All aspects of the leisure and non-leisure travel experience will be touched; flying, hotel rooms, and attractions while considering the volume of people traveling through over time. For places like Hawaiian archipelago, for travel to resume here we will have to think differently.

Beach Day Hawai'i seeks to revolutionize the way people travel to places like Hawai`i. By curating highly immersive experiences that create unique journeys to some of the world's most amazing destinations. All with little planning or effort on the part of the traveler.

Jason Golden, CEO and Co-Founder, said, "Tomorrow's journey starts with a few simple questions that inform the creation of a complete travel experience. Our proprietary DayDream Technology creates custom, choreographed leisure and non-leisure experience-centric itineraries that ensure you spend less time planning, waiting, and worrying, and more time in the moment. Like a daydream, it's easy, thoughtful, and ideal on every front.

"Founded in May 2019 by two travelers with experience in health care, we set out to build a company that creates organic, engaging, custom experiences on the Islands of Hawai'i and beyond. A simply 30-minute interview provides us with everything we need to get started. We leverage technology in transparent organic ways that enhance your experience with us, with an emphasis on creating connections in the physical world we travel through. Working to the benefit of everyone and everything that plays a role in your journey.

"Using technology to anticipate your needs while providing a level of protection for you and the communities you visit. We chart your path and keep you on track and in the moment. We strive to be great guessers and informed on what's next with the creativity to stitch together life changing journeys uniquely yours.

"With technology designed to support local small business' ability to respond to changing market conditions, providing controls, and transparency as well as accountability with the goal to protect the traveler and the communities they visit. Strengthening collaboration and leveraging our skill to project a shared massage of Aloha.

"We're thinking about how you'll travel tomorrow, to places like Hawai'i and beyond. We'll hope you'll join us when it's safe to do so. We'll be ready.

"It starts with a tap and feels like a daydream. Our experiential beach concierge service helps you pick the right beach, ensures you have all the gear, supplies, and support for a great day at the beach. We'll help you get there and we'll clear your footprints when you leave.

"Learn more about us by visiting BeachDayHawaii.com, over the next few weeks we'll continue to describe who we are and how we do it."

