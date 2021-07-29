Beach Road Weekend Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Beck, The Avett Brothers, Wilco and More

VINEYARD HAVEN, Mass., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Road Weekend announced an all-star lineup for the 3-day music festival, slated to be one of the best weekends for live music in the summer of 2022. The festival on Martha's Vineyard will feature performances by Beck, Wilco, The Avett Brothers, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell & the 4000 Unit, Billy Strings and more August 26-28. Tickets and hotel packages go on sale Friday, July 30 at BeachRoadWeekend.com .

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will feature two massive stages allowing for uninterrupted music all day. The incredible also lineup includes Khruangbin, Dawes, Mt. Joy, The War and Treaty, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O'Donovan, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, The National Reserve, Jeremie Albino and more to be announced.

"Beach Road Weekend brings the bands, fans, beaches, sun, sand, food and clear summer skies together on a bucolic island rich in music history. We could not be more excited about this incredible collection of musicians and having them spend time making memories for themselves and our audience," said Adam Epstein, Show Producer. "This will be an unforgettable celebration, and we can't wait to share the Martha's Vineyard experience with everyone."

HOTEL PACKAGES

In partnership with Martha's Vineyard's Travel & Tourism, fans can purchase a weekend stay at more than 10 of the island's best hotels and campgrounds. Hotel packages begin at $607 and include a three-night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Passes can be upgraded to GA+ or VIP at an additional cost. Packages can be purchased at BeachRoadWeekend.com .

PACKAGING AND TICKET OPTIONS

For Beach Road Weekend 2022, fans will be able to choose General Admission, General Admission Plus, or the VIP Beach Club package. Beach Club options include premium seats, access to the Beach Club shaded lounge and private air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks plus exclusive food options. General Admission Plus packages include access to an exclusive area with air-conditioned restrooms and shaded "Chill Zone."

Innovation Arts and Entertainment, the creators of Beach Road Weekend, also produce the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series, Cola Concerts in Columbia, SC and hundreds of Broadway shows across America.

