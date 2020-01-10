BeachFleischman PC promotes Miessner to Shareholder

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PC, one of Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firms, announces the promotion of Julia Miessner to Shareholder. Julia Allen Miessner, CPA/ABV/CFF, CGMA, is the Practice Leader for the firm's Financial Forensics and Valuation Services Group. As a forensic accountant and business valuation analyst, Julia works closely with attorneys and clients in Arizona as a litigation consultant and expert witness for civil and criminal litigation cases. She also performs complex financial calculations, authors reports, and testifies in connection with cases involving marital dissolution, economic damages, lost profits, fraud, and probate and trust matters.