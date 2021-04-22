Beachway Therapy is now a certified Tricare provider.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beachway Therapy Center is now a certified Tricare provider. This means that active or retired service members and their families covered by Tricare are eligible for addiction treatment services under their insurance at Beachway's inpatient, luxury campus in West Palm Beach. This includes both inpatient and outpatient services for addiction and mental health treatment.

When asked about the decision to seek certification as a Tricare provider Denis Holmes, CEO of Beachway Therapy Center said the following, "we believe that as the need for high-quality mental health treatment grows we need to constantly expand our ability to serve more and more of our community and with so many service members, veterans and family members in need of help we feel that this is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Beachway is proud to be able to now provide effective substance abuse and mental health treatment for the many service members and families covered under Tricare."

Service members and the family of service members should have access to the highest quality of care regardless of what they suffer from.

Denis Holmes also added "Beachway provides our patients with an environment in which to heal from addiction and mental health disorders, by offering individualized, holistic therapy with trauma-informed therapists. With our focus on co-occurring mental health disorders, we are a natural fit for helping Tricare members"

About Beachway Therapy Center

Beachway Therapy Center has been providing addiction treatment services in Palm Beach County since 2008. They offer residential treatment programs, outpatient programs, and continuing care from their West Palm Beach campus. With a focus on Trauma therapy, they use a holistic, comprehensive approach to addiction treatment. This approach treats the mind, body, and soul to help uncover and heal the underlying causes of addiction. Confidential assessments can be scheduled by contacting Beachway at www.beachway.com or by phone at (561) 713-6872. Beachway Therapy Center believes that one of the many gifts of coming to treatment is the interruption of addiction and to find out that you are not alone. It is a tremendous relief to finally find a place where the truth can be told, and people understand.

