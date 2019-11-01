Beacon Capital Management Recognized on WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Capital Management (www.BeaconInvesting.com), a registered investment advisory firm that seeks to offer long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions, has been named a recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards, honoring the nation's fastest-growing advisors. The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards list was compiled by measuring percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. The average revenue growth of Thrive Advisors is three times that of the overall industry.

"We're grateful to be named to the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list of fastest-growing advisory firms in the nation," said Chris Cook, founder and CEO of Beacon Capital Management. "As market volatility seems to be the new normal and investors are often growing cautious of the aging bull market, we see our continued growth as a likely sign of the critical demand for a defensive strategy that is designed to deliver more consistent long-term results. We are thankful to our hardworking team for making service to these investors and these innovative portfolio solutions possible."

Applications for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive list were accepted from individuals, teams and companies of all types and sizes—including solo advisors, ensembles, practices, family offices, RIAs and IBD reps. To qualify applicants had to be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients, and be free of regulatory actions. The full list is available on WealthManagement.com and will be featured in Wealth Management magazine.

"The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is unlike any other recognition program," said WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief David Armstrong. "Rather than acknowledging AUM or profitability, it recognizes advisors who are on the way up— those who have proven themselves skilled and ambitious by virtue of three solid years of revenue growth. We believe revenue growth is a metric that demonstrates advisor success in providing services of real value to clients and prospects and is key to building a sustainable business for the future. The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards list is a publicly visible testament to that success."

About Beacon Capital Management

Beacon Capital Management is a next-generation registered investment advisory firm dedicated to fundamentally improving the science of investing for fee-based financial advisors and institutions and the clients they serve. Beacon Capital Management was founded in July 2000 with the goal of providing long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions that work to capture gains while seeking to limit losses from today's market volatility. In addition to investment management services, the firm seeks to empower advisors with turnkey marketing, operational and account management support. As of Q1 of 2019, Beacon's assets under management and advisement have grown to more than $2.8 billion. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, please visit www.BeaconInvesting.com or call 866.439.9093

About the WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards

The WealthManagement.com Thrive Awards is an annual program designed to celebrate America's fastest-growing advisors. Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program, which honors advisors and firms who have demonstrated remarkable revenue production over a three-year period.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

Additional information about Beacon Capital Management is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov under CRD number 120641. Beacon Capital Management only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, notice filed or excluded or exempted from registration or notice filing requirements. Beacon Capital Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. ("BCM") has been nominated for [and has won] several awards. BCM did not make any solicitation payments to any of the award sponsors in order to be nominated or to qualify for nomination of the award; however, a nominal application fee may be paid in some cases. It should be noted that the unaffiliated third-party rankings and awards are no guarantee of future success. These awards are not an endorsement of the adviser by any client or entity. Further details about the rankings and awards can be found at each sponsor's website.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jill Jagelski Schofield

702-685-7450

Jill@AdvisorPR.com

SOURCE Beacon Capital Management

Related Links

https://beaconinvesting.com

