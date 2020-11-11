Beacon Christian Community Health Center's Outdoor Flu Vaccination Event Provides Free Immunity Health Services to Staten Island Residents

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Christian Community Center has been listed as one of the recommended flu vaccination pop-up sites across the city by the NYC Department of Health. While vaccinations for seasonal flu will be readily available, Beacon will also provide vaccines for HPV, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia, Menveo, Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Whooping Cough.

Beacon Christian Community Health Center Inc.

"With the impending spread of coronavirus, it's important now more than ever to get vaccinated. The health of our immune system this flu season is imperative, especially as the months get colder and winter approaches," said Dr. David Kim, CEO, Beacon Christian Community Health Center. "The DOH estimates that roughly 2,000 New Yorkers die of seasonal flu and its complications. A number that we can all agree is too high. These pop-up sites make vaccinations readily accessible and limit the added risks presented by COVID-19, by setting up outdoors and practicing social distancing."

"Here at the Health Center, we've already seen an increase of patients opting for vaccinations this season. Our first outdoor event had a sizeable turnout, and we look forward to being able to continue to provide more residents with free services through our Vaccines for Adults program, which allows the opportunity for uninsured or underinsured adult patients over the age of 18 to be vaccinated," added Dr. Janet Kim, Chief Medical Officer, Beacon Christian Community Health Center.

Beacon's upcoming outdoor pop-up events are scheduled for Saturday, November 14, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Saturday, November 21, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 2079 Forest Avenue in Staten Island. For more information or to schedule an appointment through the Vaccines for Adults program, visit https://www.beaconcchc.com/vaccinations.

You can also visit the NYC Department of Health for more information on free vaccination sites across the city.

About Beacon Christian Community Health Center

Beacon Christian Community Health Center is a faith-based community health center that shares the love of Jesus by providing quality, affordable health and wellness care to Mariners Harbor and Staten Island residents. We care for the whole person and whole family addressing individual and family physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

For more information, please visit BeaconCCHC.com.

Media Contacts

Sheldon Wermes

Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

203-292-0125

Markiya Lee

[email protected]

917-982-0403

