Beacon Communications Announces Office Move to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leading provider of security and communications technology, is excited to officially announce the move to their new headquarters located in Littleton, Colorado. Beacon will be moving its corporate headquarters from its current location at 3211 S. Zuni Street in Englewood to 7810 Shaffer Parkway, Suite #120 in Littleton, CO 80127.

The new office space is approximately 22,703 square feet and will house approximately 95 employees. Beacon Communications was recently named among the Fastest Growing companies by Commercial Integrator and other publications. This new facility will provide Beacon staff with much-needed space to accommodate its continuous growth.

"We are so excited to relocate to our new office," commented Brad Walsh, President and CEO. "This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing company. This new office space better accommodates our growing team, while also promoting enhanced collaboration to further strengthen our industry-leading support and service to our clients."

The new space reflects the innovative culture of Beacon, which strives to continuously make the company an exceptional place to work. The facility features technology-enabled conference rooms and stations where teams can collaborate on solutions with colleagues, customers, partners, and offsite employees. To better serve our 24/7 support efforts, the new facility features generator backup power and ISP failover infrastructure.

About 7810 Shaffer Parkway

The new office provides a spacious, beautiful environment and broad range of business amenities. It holds a wellness room, a divisible kitchen/training room, multiple conference rooms, indoor bike storage, and enhanced fabrication and testing areas. Much of the space embraces the natural lighting and scenic views of the Rocky Mountain front range. "We're in a vibrant community that's convenient to bike trails, C-470 access, and various restaurants and amenities. The office is within close proximity to many of our local clients. It's a space I feel our team will be very proud of for years to come," said Walsh.

About Beacon Communications

For over 20 years, Beacon has actively shaped the ever-growing industry of critical communications. We provide innovative and intuitive technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions. For more information, visit www.beaconcom.com

Contact:

Meagan Baalman

303-750-6500

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Communications