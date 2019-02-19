Beacon Communications Completes Eagle Pointe Recreation Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications has recently completed its contributions to the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center renovation project in Commerce City, Colorado. Construction on the $14 million project began on Jan. 28, 2018 and added 6,000 square-feet of additional space, including a therapy pool, family locker rooms, expanded fitness area, improved dance and fitness facilities, community meeting spaces, a technology lab, improved restrooms and the relocation of a steam room. Beacon Communications provided full intercom and sound systems, security cameras, as well as Audio Visual systems throughout the facility.

The Eagle Pointe Recreation Center. Photo by Maddy Halpern at AE Design.

Beacon worked with multiple tech experts in their respective fields to find and install advanced technology throughout the facility, including the DNP Supernova, a revolutionary projection screen that is ideal for bright environments. Beacon also implemented Crestron control throughout the facility, and worked closely with multiple IT teams to meet all Eagle Pointe's network needs.

These needs included a state-of-the-art cardio room built around the guest experience with AV technology allowing guests the ability to watch and listen to their choice of content. And, as an added experience, the exercise room turns into a movie theater to accommodate community movie nights using a combination of projection and digital screens. Column array speakers were installed to bring home a powerful, rich, and immersive sound experience.

"Overall, it was remarkable team collaboration with an impressive result," said Phil Tourney, AV Solutions manager at Beacon Communications.

About Beacon Communications

Founded over two decades ago, Beacon has set the standard for the communications, audio visual, and security industries time and time again, creating inventive technology solutions that allow our clients to operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely. www.beaconcom.com

