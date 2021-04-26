Beacon Education Announces Partnership with Adrian College

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce its newest partner, Adrian College, and the introduction of an online MBA optimized to meet the massive and growing need for degree-based education among Chinese working professionals.

Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite will provide Adrian College a host of localized capabilities across program recruitment, delivery, technology, and student support in China. Adrian's expertise in high-quality content creation, instruction, and support will combine with Beacon's platform to deliver world-class educational experiences and outcomes.

"Adrian College is excited to announce a partnership with Beacon Education, a premier provider of online graduate degrees in China. Our partnership will allow Adrian College to offer one of our newest M.B.A. programs to professionals in China who desire to study at a U.S. institution known for academic excellence. With Beacon's services, we will deliver a high quality program seamlessly across the globe, make valuable international connections, and expand our reputation while also maintaining the services and support our students desire."

Beacon Education CEO Michael Wang notes with enthusiasm that the partnership will bring a valuable resource to companies across China: "instutitions of higher education like Adrian College that understand learners in China are important to meet the needs of those working professionals seeking professional and personal growth. We are proud to partner with Adrian to grow programs in China together that are based on outstanding content, instruction, and support."

ABOUT ADRIAN COLLEGE

Chartered in 1859, Adrian College is a private, liberal arts college located in Adrian, Michigan and is consistently recognized as one of America's most innovative colleges. Through values established from its first president, antislavery leader and educator Asa Mahan, Adrian College creates an active and creative learning community where students are challenged to achieve excellence in their academic, personal, and professional lives, and to contribute to a more socially just society. http://adrian.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 30+ programs across 16+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

Contact: Charles Iannuzzi, 856-437-0894, [email protected]

