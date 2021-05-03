Beacon Education Announces Partnership with Kettering University

BEIJING, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce its newest partner, Kettering University, and the introduction of four online master's degrees designed and optimized for Chinese working professionals in the fields of engineering, artificial intelligence, and other advanced automotive roles and industries.

Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite will provide Kettering capabilities in all aspects of recruitment, delivery, technology, and student support in China. Kettering's expertise in advanced sciences, engineering, and automotive engineering combined with their outstanding faculty will deliver an elite academic experience to working professionals in China.

"Known as the 'West Point' in the automotive industry, Kettering's century-long history of educating STEM leaders has always been rooted in innovation and value," said Dr. James Zhang, Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Kettering University. "With a shared vision to arm engineering professionals with multi-disciplinary, high-demand skills in a flexible format, we are excited to partner with Beacon Education to launch these programs globally."

Beacon Education CEO Michael Wang recognizes the growing demand for engineering, computer science, and other advanced, future-focused online degrees, noting, "We are excited to launch this new partnership with Kettering University, a leader in the field of engineering and automotive engineering with a strong understanding of the needs of Chinese learners. With their broad portfolio of online degrees, Kettering will make an impact through its advanced, progressive content and pedagogy."

ABOUT KETTERING UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1919, Kettering University has a long and prestigious legacy in the automotive industry. Previously the General Motors Institute, Kettering is now named after Charles Kettering (1876–1958), an inventor, an industrialist, and an early and strong proponent of professional cooperative education, the school today has become one of the country's premier STEM institutions and is known around the world for educating great and successful leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, engineers, scientists, and business people. https://www.kettering.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 35+ programs across 17+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

