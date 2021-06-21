Beacon Global Strategies Announces Promotions of Ms. Kristin White and Ms. Lauren Bedula

Ms. Kristin White has assumed the role of Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, where she will continue to guide the firm's strategy and growth. She joined BGS in 2014 as Vice President and head of business development, and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2019. In her role as COO, she leads Beacon's business development and strategic growth activities. In nearly twenty years of advising clients on national security policy, she has supported a range of business issues, from strategic planning and market entry strategies to acquisition due diligence. Prior to joining Beacon, Ms. White worked for Avascent, a strategy and management consulting firm serving clients operating in national security markets, and for Women In International Security, a non-profit dedicated to advancing women in the field of international security. She was named a Latino National Security and Foreign Policy Leader by the Diversity in National Security Network and New America. She graduated magna cum laude with an M.A. in Security Studies from Georgetown University and holds a B.S. in Foreign Service also from Georgetown University.

Ms. Lauren Bedula has assumed the role of Managing Director, where she will lead the firm's expanded National Security Technology practice. Through this practice, Ms. Bedula, along with Beacon's Managing Directors, Michael Allen, Jeremy Bash, and Andrew Shapiro, and with the support of Beacon's Advisors, will support clients in the areas of cybersecurity, innovation, and disruptive technology within the national security landscape.

Since joining BGS in 2015, Ms. Bedula has served as a Senior Associate, Vice President, and Senior Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, she served as the Director for Emerging Threats Policy at Business Executives for National Security (BENS), where she oversaw the domestic intelligence and counter threat finance portfolios. Ms. Bedula currently Chairs the BENS Technology and Innovation Council as a member, and serves as a Partner at the Silicon Valley Defense Group. She is a Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Women's Foreign Policy Group. She graduated from the American University, with a double major in Public Communication and Interdisciplinary Studies in Communications, Law, Economics, and Government.

"This marks a new chapter in our firm's growth, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Kristin and Lauren to the leadership team," said Jeremy Bash, founder and Managing Director at Beacon, "our clients have found their perspective and guidance to be invaluable, and we look forward to being able to expand these offerings."

Ms. White and Ms. Bedula join the BGS leadership team currently led by fellow Managing Directors Michael Allen, Former Staff Director of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and former Senior Director at the National Security Council under President George W. Bush; Jeremy Bash, Former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense and CIA Director; and Andrew Shapiro, Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; BGS Senior Counselors Leon Panetta, Former Secretary of Defense and Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and Michael Morell, Former Deputy Director of the CIA; as well as Beacon's Board and advisors.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a bipartisan strategic advisory firm that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies

Related Links

bgsdc.com

