Beacon Hill Associates Arrives in Glenview

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Staffing Group recently opened its 53rd location, laying down roots in Glenview, Illinois. The new office opens with Beacon Hill Associates, Beacon Hill's administrative staffing division. With this addition, the Associates division now operates in 13 Beacon Hill locations including Alpharetta, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and now Glenview, IL.

Leading Beacon Hill Associates in Glenview is Division Manager, Lindsey Liefer. Prior to joining Beacon Hill, Ms. Liefer was a top national producer and Division Director for an international and local staffing firm. Ms. Liefer led business development and recruiting activities and managed teams of consultants. She brings a decade of extensive staffing, business development, and management experience. From large scale projects for Fortune 500 companies to individualized assignments for small businesses, Ms. Liefer has earned a reputation for her passionate understanding of client needs and for providing top notch service while delivering valuable talent solutions.

"I am so fortunate to be part of such an incredible company and am truly honored to open a new Beacon Hill office right in my hometown of Glenview," said Ms. Liefer. "Our team is fired up with the endless amount of opportunity in the Chicago suburbs and laser focused on delivering the absolute best service and talent to our clients. Go Team Glenview!"

"Lindsey Liefer joined Beacon Hill in 2018 with a great reputation in the industry for personal, quality service and an ability to operate at a very high level. In just her first year with Beacon Hill, she demonstrated that and more. Lindsey's infectious spirit, outstanding work ethic, and interest in building a new community of talent and clients in Chicago's northern suburbs made her just the right person to launch Beacon Hill Associates' second office in the Chicagoland area," notes Elizabeth Pirrie, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Associates Chicago. "Alongside Meghan Ledden, Senior Staffing Consultant, Lindsey will be partnering with hiring managers from businesses large and small to tackle their staffing challenges with temporary, temp to hire, and permanent solutions in this continuously tight labor market. The relationships they already fostered make them a formidable competitor, even as a start-up, and their laser focus on delivering quality results for their clients and candidates will quickly make them a household name in Glenview and surrounding suburbs. I am so happy to see them flourish and for Beacon Hill Associates Glenview to become the area's premier administrative staffing provider."

