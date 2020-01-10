Beacon Hill Legal Arrives in Denver

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Legal recently opened in Denver, joining Beacon Hill Financial, Beacon Hill Pharma and Beacon Hill Technologies. With this addition, the Legal division now operates in 14 Beacon Hill locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and now Denver.

Leading Beacon Hill Legal in Denver is Sr. Account Executive, Calen Swanson. Before joining Beacon Hill, Mr. Swanson spent the last two years working for a national staffing firm, partnering with Denver law firms and corporate legal departments to help meet their staffing and unique project needs. Prior to that, he spent nearly five years working in the Denver market as a business-to-business account executive .

"I am very excited to bring my experience and join Beacon Hill Legal's passionate team," said Mr. Swanson. "As one of the country's fastest-growing companies and legal staffing firms, we're thrilled to be able to provide an amazing service offering to the Denver market. We look forward to partnering with our candidates and clients for a prosperous 2020 and beyond."

"I couldn't be more excited to have someone like Calen leading our expansion into the Denver market," noted John Tarbox, Managing Director of Beacon Hill Legal. "Calen has the drive, experience and creativity needed to start a brand new office. It will be fun to see just how far he takes us in 2020."

Beacon Hill Legal, through distinct specialty groups, provides search services for attorneys up to the partner level, as well as paralegals and legal secretaries, and also delivers on projects, document reviews and interim staffing requirements with a talented contract and temporary workforce and project management team. Beacon Hill Legal utilizes a talented temporary and contract workforce together with an industry-leading team of executive search, placement, and staffing consultants to deliver the very best legal placement services to those we represent.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Related Links

http://www.beaconhillstaffing.com

