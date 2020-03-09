Beacon Hill Legal Expands into Nashville

BOSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Legal recently expanded our legal recruiting team in Nashville, TN. With this addition, the Legal division now operates in 17 Beacon Hill locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Richmond, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

"We couldn't be more excited to be growing in the Nashville market," noted Chelsea Lee, Division Manager of Beacon Hill Legal Atlanta. "We are looking forward to expanding our local business."

"For years Beacon Hill has been providing top legal talent to firms in Nashville," said John Tarbox, Managing Director of Beacon Hill Legal. "We recently added Legal Staffing Consultant Alexa Anno. The addition of Alexa to our Nashville team really helps strengthen our ability to service law firms and corporate legal departments in that market."

Beacon Hill Legal, through distinct specialty groups, provides search services for attorneys up to the partner level, as well as paralegals and legal secretaries, and also delivers on projects, document reviews and interim staffing requirements with a talented contract and temporary workforce and project management team. Beacon Hill Legal utilizes a talented temporary and contract workforce together with an industry-leading team of executive search, placement, and staffing consultants to deliver the very best legal placement services to those we represent.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Related Links

http://www.beaconhillstaffing.com

