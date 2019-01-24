Beacon Hill Life Sciences Arrives in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Beacon Hill Pharma's Scientific/consumer products focused staffing services division, joined previously established Beacon Hill Technologies in Indianapolis. The newest addition is part of the division's national expansion across the US.

Leading Beacon Hill Life Sciences in Indianapolis is Wade Franchville. Mr. Franchville's experience and specialty includes selling to consumer products organizations that seek skilled science professionals to support Research & Development and Quality. Prior to Beacon Hill, Mr. Franchville was a sales manager responsible for building sales and recruitment teams for both Science and Engineering divisions. Within a few years of starting his career in scientific staffing, Mr. Franchville became the top producing practice manager for North America within his Scientific Division. Mr. Franchville received a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Southern Indiana.

"The team and I in Indianapolis couldn't be more excited to join Beacon Hill and introduce the Life Sciences vertical to the Midwest market," says Mr. Franchville. "We have a great team assembled that is dedicated to providing the best experience for both our candidates and clients by following through on our commitments and taking ownership of the service we provide. I am personally very thankful for the opportunity and am excited to see what all we can accomplish in the upcoming years."

"We are excited to offer Beacon Hill's Life Sciences practice to the market," comments Ryan Pirnat, Managing Director of Beacon Hill's Pharma Division. "This helps us provide strategic alignment to our existing customers and clients in the both the consumer products market as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies across the country."

Beacon Hill's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting and temp/contract-to-hire solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

