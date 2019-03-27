Beacon Hill Pharma Arrives in Raleigh-Durham

BOSTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Staffing Group recently opened its 51st location, laying down roots in Raleigh-Durham, NC. The new office opens with Beacon Hill Pharma, Beacon Hill's clinical research/life sciences specialty division.

Leading Beacon Hill Pharma in Raleigh-Durham is Business Development Manager, Christopher Sauls. Prior to joining Beacon Hill, Mr. Sauls worked at a variety of leading staffing providers on both a local and national level. Spanning over 20 years, his staffing career has allowed Mr. Sauls to work in myriad functions throughout the industry, including recruiting, managerial, functional service as well as varied sales experience. Mr. Sauls received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from UNC-Chapel Hill and a Master's Degree in Physiology from North Carolina State University.

"The last two-and-a-half years of my career have been a joy. It was like I finally came home once I joined Beacon Hill Pharma," said Mr. Sauls. "Utilizing the resources available and the support from my colleagues, I have been fortunate enough to help grow the Raleigh-Durham market enough to establish an office and a local team. Having grown up in Raleigh, I take great pride in this area and plan to continue our mission of providing second-to-none staffing solutions to our life sciences clients. Great things lie ahead of us!"

"Opening up our Raleigh-Durham office was a logical step for Beacon Hill Pharma," notes Ryan Pirnat, Managing Director of Beacon Hill's Pharma Division. "Already providing staffing and resourcing solutions to a majority of clients in the Research Triangle Park area, this will significantly help augment and bolster our offerings in the region. We are excited to have Chris Sauls lead this group of resourcing experts."

"We're excited to provide an additional level of support to both our existing and prospective clients with a physical presence in the RTP market," notes Liz Davies, Division Director of Beacon Hill's Pharma Division. "Chris has been a natural leader in our organization and his client-centric approach will further enhance our partnerships."

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group

