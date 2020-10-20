Beacon Management Services Names Scott Manspeaker as CFO

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Management Services announces Scott Manspeaker as its new Chief Financial Officer. With extensive experience in multifamily real estate management, development and acquisition, Manspeaker is uniquely qualified to provide financial oversight for all corporate and client accounting, consultation and planning. Manspeaker's responsibilities also include financial analysis, performance metrics and forward planning for Beacon.

"Scott is a great addition to our management team," said Steve Weibel, Beacon Management Services CEO. "His extensive experience and broad background make him vital to our company, its internal operations and expansion plans. Scott has the real estate experience we sought as Beacon expands its footprint."

"I am excited to be part of the well-respected Beacon team and to be tasked with the financial responsibility of the company," said Manspeaker. "When meeting with Steve [Weibel, Beacon CEO], our personalities and expectations aligned. Steve liked my experience with operations and my financial background, two areas I enjoy, and this position at Beacon lets me utilize that experience. I love to teach and empower people in their respective positions. I am fortunate to work with people at Beacon that want to learn and do great work. As in any business, people are the most important part, and sometimes finding the 'right' people can be difficult. I was told long ago, and I truly believe that you can teach aptitude but not attitude."

Manspeaker has over 20 years of financial and operational supervisory roles. Prior to Beacon, Manspeaker served as the CFO of American Painting & Renovations, Inc., he was VP and COO of Inwood Holdings for 11 years and was the VP of Operations at The Sterling Group for 10 years. Manspeaker holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Virginia Tech's Pamplin College of Business.

